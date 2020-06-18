July 8, 1935 - June 15, 2020 William Stafford Knox, 84, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Bill was born on July 8, 1935 to Julian Stafford Knox and Charlotte Brown Knox in Brooklyn, New York. He had a happy childhood and treasured the years he spent at Poly Prep and Colgate University. Some of the most cherished memories from his youth were the times spent with his brother Chuck and his Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers. After graduating from Colgate University, Bill began his career in sales with the Brooklyn Ladder Company, a family owned business that was started in 1865. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Linda Marie Joberg, and together they raised four children in a home filled with love and laughter. After moving to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1972, Bill began a 33 year career in chemical sales with Handi-Clean Products. Over the years, his clients, who appreciated his humor, kindness and sincerity, became some of his dearest friends. Bill served as a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church, and was a lifelong Mason and Shriner. He was a member of the Lions Club, serving the blind, volunteered for the Chamber of Commerce, and served as a trustee on the Board of Greensboro Day School. In retirement, Bill and Linda found happiness spending time with their beloved grandchildren. "Pa," as he was affectionately named, loved to play with his grandchildren and was their biggest cheerleader. He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years, Linda Joberg Knox; children Linda Knox Register (Tom), Martha Knox Stilson, David Stafford Knox (Virginia), and Sara Knox Roman (Douglas); and grandchildren Megan Craven (Brady), Ryan Sudnik, Olivia Knox, Henry Knox, Carole Roman, James Roman, and Ginny Roman. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greensboro Day School, 5401 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Knox family.
