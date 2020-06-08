GREENSBORO Joann Knox King, 73, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mrs. Joann Knox King, 73 of Greensboro, NC died Wednesday June 03, 2020. A graveside service is 1:30 pm Monday June 08, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery 3901 Forest Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Knox King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries