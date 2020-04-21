August 11, 1940 - April 18, 2020 William Lester 'Bill' Knight, 79, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, at Kallam Grove Christian Church with Pastor Nathanael Putnam and Pastor Don Haynes officiating. An announcement will be made about a memorial service to be held at a later date. A native of Rockingham County, Bill was born on August 11, 1940 the son of the late Emory Knight and Florence Bailey Knight. Following graduation from high school, Bill joined the US Navy and served honorably and faithfully, serving thereafter in the Navy Reserves. Bill's life revolved around family and the farm. He was owner/operator of the family business, Knight Farm Supply, where his knowledge and experience helped the local farming community be more productive and successful. A loving husband, father and brother, Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverly R. Knight of the home; children Donald K. Knight and his wife, Anita, of Summerfield, Pam Puller of Virginia, Pat Knight and his wife, Lydia, of Reidsville, and Aaron Knight of Elkin; sister Lillian McAllister (Wayne) of Summerfield; brothers Mac Knight (Nancy) of Reidsville, Tom Knight (Nadine) of Ridgeway, VA,, and Carey Knight (Carol) Pleasant Garden; five grandchildren Keith Knight, Diane Cannon, David Knight, Timmy Puller, and Barrett Knight; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be directed to Kallam Grove Christian Church, 1390 Gold Hill Road, Madison, NC 27025. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Knight family. Please take a moment to share a memory or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
