STONEVILLE Tommy Frank Knight, 76, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A celebration of life gathering will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 28 at Hodgin Memorial United Methodist Church. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is assisting the family.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hodgin Memorial United Methodist Church
203 Bryan St
Stoneville, NC 27048
Dec 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM-11:45AM
Hodgin Memorial United Methodist Church
203 Bryan St
Stoneville, NC 27048
