MAY 15, 1941 - MARCH 9, 2020 Herbert "Wayne" Knight, Sr., 78, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away March 9, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. He was surrounded by his family, as he transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home. He was at total peace and happy to be going home to Jesus and his loved ones ahead of him. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hanes Lineberry-Guilford Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6000 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Hanes Lineberry Chapel at 3 p.m., with Pastor Robert Coones, II officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his father, Lindsay Knight, and his mother, Daisy Knight, by his sisters, Betty Knight Broadway, and Gertrude Willoughby, and brother, Manley Knight and his grandson Ryan Westley Knight. He is survived by his loving Wife Helen Martin Knight of 59 years and his children--Marsha Knight Mitchell of Greensboro, Herbert Wayne Knight, Jr. (Herb and wife Brandi) of Archdale, NC, Gary Duwayne Knight of Greensboro and Sharon Knight Carrroll (and husband Randy) of High Point, NC; his grandchildren: Justin Mitchell (and wife Katie), Victoria Carroll, Logan Fuller (and Trey), Joshua Mitchell (and wife Drea), Paige Knight, Anna Carroll Knight (and husband John Knight), Jessy Carroll Davidson (and husband Ryan) and Rachael Wyatt (and husband Will). Surviving great-grandchildren are Lathan Mitchell and Mae Mitchell. Also surviving are his sisters Lois Knight Tucker, Deborah (Debbie) Knight, and brother David Knight. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Wayne was born May 15, 1941 in Colfax, NC. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1959 where he was a member of the basketball team and was a school bus driver. Wayne worked at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for 20 years. He truly enjoyed his time there with his best friends Jerry Hartsell and Jim Brewer. After leaving Coke, he started his own business, Knight's Lawn Maintenance. He worked at that business for 25 years along with his son Herbie. Wayne helped pioneer the lawn maintenance industry in the Triad. During his business Wayne made many close friends and acquaintances. He was an avid golfer, playing every Tuesday and Thursday with his best friends, Jerry and Jim, at Gillespie Golf Course, better known as the "Country Club." We are sure he's already played his first 18 holes in heaven. Due to his love of golf, please feel free to wear a colorful golf shirt to the service. He would want all of us to be comfortable. Wayne loved tinkering with lawn mowers; and enjoyed tending to his garden. Poppa was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He would get down on the floor to play with them. He would light a room with his generous smile. All who knew him loved him. He was a man of integrity. If he told you he was going to do something for you, he always kept his word. One of the things he always taught his children was that you never quit learning. Education was very important to him. Dad, we were honored that you were our father. You taught so much about life; you always had our backs. You taught us to be strong and to hold on to each other when things got tough. We can never repay you for all that you've done for us. We were honored to be by your side as you made your way to heaven. You loved Jesus, and knew your salvation. Although we will miss you dearly, you can rest easy knowing that Mom and your family will be fine. We love you with all our hearts. Your wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Bensimhon and his team at the heart and vascular center at Moses Cone Hospital for all their efforts and hard work in Dad's care. Dad was blessed beyond measure to have you all in his life over the past two years. He loved you all so deeply. We know each of you did everything possible to ensure Dad's life was as comfortable as possible. Words can never express our gratitude.The family asks that memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Heart and Vascular Patient Care Fund. Make checks payable to Cone Health (insert in memo field "Heart and Vascular Patient Fund") and mail to 1200 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
