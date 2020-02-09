OCTOBER 1, 1932 - FEBRUARY 7, 2020 Betty Stiers Knight, 87, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Tarpley officiating. The family will see friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Betty was born in Rockingham County to the late Versa and Mary Frances Alverson Stiers. She was a homemaker and a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, a dedicated volunteer at Annie Penn Hospital and a member of the Women's auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, golf, tennis and trips to the beach. In her younger years, Betty was very musically inclined playing many instruments. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and adored spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L Knight; daughter, Teresa Knight; granddaughter, Lindsey Leigh Robbins and brother, Bob Stiers. Survivors are her sons, James L. Knight, Jr. and David Henry Knight (Cheryl); daughters, Karen Frances Knight Robbins (Terry), Lisa Rosetta Knight and Ann Knight Eanes (Richard); grandchildren, Justin Daniel Knight, Madeline Rose Knight (Nate), Erin Lindsey Knight, Kaitlyn McKenzie Knight, Brandon Tyler Eanes (Rebecca), Kendal Ryan Eanes, Pierce Lee Kenyon, Heather Gibson Howell, Mary Grey Gibson, James Alexander Robbins; seven great grandchildren; one niece, one nephew and special cousin, Butch and Carolyn Pillar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 221 South Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Knight, Betty Stiers
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00AM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Feb 12
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
12:00PM
Main Street Methodist Church
221 South Main Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
