PLEASANT GARDEN--Terry Dale Kluttz, 70, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. There are no formal services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held later. Terry was born in Rowan County. Terry retired from the United States Postal Service and enjoyed working his part-time lawn care business. He is survived by Frances, his loving wife of 35 years; daughter, Teresa Murray. Terry was a devoted husband and father; above all else, Terry enjoyed spending time with his family. They enjoyed the beach and countless trips to the Outer Banks fishing. He will be greatly missed by so many.
