APRIL 14, 1988 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Ben passed away Friday evening, November 15, 2019, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 South Tremont Street, Greensboro. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Suzanne Kline, his sister Stephanie, and loving partner Jordan Greene and daughter Maddison. Ben was a graduate of Jamestown Ragsdale High School, earned an associate's degree in networking from GTCC, and was currently enrolled in the Advanced Manufacturing program at GTCC. An avid skater, fisherman, and gamer, Ben will be dearly missed by both family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the Youth Group at Ebenezer Lutheran at the above address. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family.
