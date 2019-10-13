GREENSBORO Tracey Lee Klekotka, 52, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC, 27313.
