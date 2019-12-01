NOVEMBER 16, 1933 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 James D. Klau, 86, died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1933 in New York City; the son of Sadie Klingenstein and David Weiss Klau. Jim and the love of his life, Sue Levy Klau were married for 65 years. Sue and Jim were lifelong partners who passionately supported liberal and reform Jewish values. They were founding members of Temple Beth Shalom the reform temple in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They advocated for minorities and women's rights in Israel and were early members of Women of the Wall. Jim served on the Boards of Union for Reform Judaism and Camps, Crane Lake and Eisner. He also enjoyed his term as board member of World Union for progressive Judaism. They were pioneers in laying the ground work for many liberal and progressive Temples in the Former Soviet Union. When traveling the world they always enjoyed local Jewish culture. When they retired in Greensboro seven years ago, Sue and Jim were eager to become involved with Temple Emanuel. They served on many committees and Jim served on the Budget Committee. Jim enjoyed his new life in WellSpring playing bridge and going to theater and being amongst his wonderful friends. Sue and Jim spent many summers in Newport, Rhode Island, where they were involved with the Newport Music Festival, serving on the board of Newport Hospital and many other charities. Jim will be deeply missed by his family because to him family was always first. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sue; children, Michael Klau (Michele), Flippy Tanenbaum (Harold), David Klau (Lizette), Cynthia Nettles (Mark); grandchildren, Kenneth (Jessica), Susan, Elyssa (Mark), Ilana (Carlos), Samuel, Jaime, Johnathan, Jacob; great grandchildren; Amelie, Elias, Jeanette; and beloved cat, Daisy. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2nd, 2:00 pm at Temple Emanuel on Green Street in Greensboro with Rabbi Fred Gutman officiating. Private burial will follow at the Cone Family Cemetery. Reception honoring his memory will be at WellSpring special occasions dining room at 4:30 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.advantagegreensboro.com Advantage Funeral and Cremation 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC
