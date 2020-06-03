FEBRUARY 2, 1922 - JUNE 1, 2020 Mary Kathleen Ward Kivett, 98, of Staley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kathleen was a graduate of Grays Chapel High School where she was co-captain of the basketball team and honored as "The May Queen." She worked at Liberty Hosiery until its closing and went on to retire from Ram Tie after many years of service. She was a lifelong member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church where she was very active. She was an avid gardener who especially loved flowers, and enjoyed quilting, cooking, and sewing. Family gatherings where all of her family could be together in one place brought the most joy to her heart. Kathleen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who touched many lives through the years. She will be missed by all who knew her. She will lie in repose on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home and Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Sandy Creek Baptist Church. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Travis Brock and Hospice Chaplain, Rev. Timothy Pheagin officiating. She was the daughter of the late Edd Monroe and Mary Johnson Ward and was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Carl Kivett, and her brother, Max Monroe Ward. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Paulette Kivett of Staley; sons, James Edward "Eddie" Kivett (Marie) of Independence, VA and Wallace "Wally" Kivett (Pat) of Climax; three grandchildren, Mary Beth Lineberry, Christopher Lee Kivett (Nicole), and Anna Fair (Kevin); and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Kivett, Kaitlyn Kivett and Carleigh Fair. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 446 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203. Please share your thought and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Kivett family.
