KIVETT, DOROTHY KENNEDY DOROTHY KENNEDY KIVETT, 91, A resident of Jamestown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born November 15, 1928 in Guilford County, the daughter of Joseph Aster and Sarah Sanders Kennedy. Dorothy attended Rankin Elementary school and graduated from Bessemer High School. She had an outstanding 38 year career with the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church in Greensboro where she taught a Ladies Sunday School class for years. She married her sweetheart, James Allen Kivett, in 1946 after he was discharged from the US Navy. They had 68 years together until he passed on June 2, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Myrtle Strickland; brothers: Richard, Bill, and David Kennedy; and grandson, Chad Williford. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Elaine K. Williford and husband Joe of Jamestown; her son, James William Kivett and wife Janyce of Greensboro; grandchildren: Allen Williford (Cameron), Jon Williford (Renae), Jodi Traen (Jeff), Philip Kivett (Kristi), Amanda Kivett; great-grandchldren: Ryan, Andrew, Noah, Chloe, and Caedmon "Mo" Williford; Jordan and Matthew Traen; Victoria Lee; Gray, Brooke, and Matt Steadman; her brother, Curtis Kennedy of Greensboro; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of The Shannon Gray and Hospice of the Piedmont for their love and care during her illness. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Craig Walker. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in Dorothy's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
