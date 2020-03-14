DECEMBER 27, 1940 - MARCH 12, 2020 Mrs. Nancy G. Kiser was born December 27, 1940 to James Alfred and Grace Gaulden as the ninth of twelve children. She transitioned this earthly life to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2020, knowing the vast love of her family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Left to cherish her memories are her husband Ronald Kiser, daughter Rhonda Wright, daughter Tammy (Daple) Riley. Her grandchildren Ashley (Brett) White (parents of great-grandson Will), Dallas Riley and Jesse Riley, Brother Jay (Faye) Gaulden, sisters Ruth (Johnny) Thomas, Betty (Sam) Stone and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own. Nancy was a cornerstone of her family as her family was deeply important to her. She was also an animal lover despite an allergy to her little black cat named Sam - he was her buddy who provided comfort to her. Nancy said that as soon as she discovered she was allergic to him, Sam spent all his time cuddled in her lap. Nancy loved planning family gatherings and making sure everyone knew they were loved. She was a Christian and her faith was very important in her life and she shared it with others whenever possible. Nancy will be truly missed by all the lives she touched. Funeral arrangements' will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: ALS Foundation for Life, 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601.
