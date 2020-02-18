PINE HALL LARRY ROGER Kiser, 72, died Monday, February 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 19 at the Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1125 Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Rd. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel is assisting the family.

Service information

Feb 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery
1125 Pine Hall Rd
Pine Hall, NC 27042
