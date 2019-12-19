APRIL 12, 1928 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Winfred M. "Wink" Kirkman, 91, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel. Interment will be private. "Wink" was born in Greensboro on April 12, 1928 to the late Joseph M. and Marjorie Cable Kirkman. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Greensboro. He had worked for 25 years at Dunham Bush, Inc. of Hartford, Connecticut, starting as a salesman in NC and moving up to executive vice-president of sales. Throughout his career, he was a internationally recognized heating and cooling expert. Upon retiring in 1985, he returned to Greensboro where he began his second career with his partners Charlie & Reid Morgan in heating and refrigeration sales at Morgan Kirkman, Inc. Mr. Kirkman was a member of the Carlson Farms Country Club, Gate City Kiwanis, Leadership Greensboro, Greensboro 100 Club and Greensboro Engineers Club. "Wink" served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War at the Redstone Arsenal. As a young 1st lieutenant, he worked with the captured German V-1 rocket and made it flyable in the United States. This was brought the attention of Dr. Werner von Braun (pioneer of rocket and space technology), who requested "Wink" to work with him in the government's rocket program, which included the early stages of NASA's shuttle program. Most of all his friends will remember him as an excellent scratch golfer with 3 holes-in-one to his credit. He is survived by his daughters; Holly Kirkman Williams (Don) and Kelly Kirkman Grant (Cary), both of Greensboro, and a brother; Marvin Elwood Kirkman, also of Greensboro. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Kathryn Holly Kirkman. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Greensboro Urban Ministries, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
