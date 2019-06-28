GREENSBORO William Hartsell Kirkman Jr. (Bill), 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home with his family. A military graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Alamance Presbyterian cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019, at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. He was preceded in death by his parents William H. Kirkman and Geneva Kindley Kirkman, his daughter-in-law Karen Kirkman, and granddaughter Jenna Kirkman. Bill is survived by his wife of 71 years Virginia Oliver Kirkman, children Terri Garmon (Jerry), Billy Kirkman, Don Kirkman, Karla Adkins, and grandchildren Heath (Claire), Jarrod (Destiny), Ashley, Anna (Jared), Reed (Jennifer), Garren (Kelly), Kendra (George), Brian (Kelly), Evan, and eleven great-grandchildren. Bill was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church. He proudly served his country during World War II in the Pacific, in the Marines. Bill worked at ABS Global Inc. for 60 years. In 2016 he was inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Greensboro Marine League 260, Alamance Presbyterian Church (4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406), or Hospice (2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405). Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Kirkman family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
