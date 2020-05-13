MAY 29, 1927 - MAY 10, 2020 Virginia Oliver Kirkman, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home with family. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Alamance Presbyterian Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William H. Kirkman, Jr., his daughter-in-law Karen Kirkman, granddaughter Jenna Kirkman, father Eugene Lewis Oliver and mother Ossie Short Oliver. Virginia is survived by her children Terri Garmon (Jerry), Billy Kirkman, Don Kirkman, Karla Adkins; grandchildren Heath (Claire), Jarrod (Destiny), Ashley (Cameron), Anna (Jared), Reed (Jennifer), Garren (Kelly), Kendra (George), Brian (Kelly), Evan, and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Oliver, and a sister, Gwen Gray. Virginia was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church. Virginia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by everyone. Virginia worked for Justice Drug and was the accountant for Hereford Hills, the farm that she and her husband owned and loved. She was also on the board of directors for Guilford County Farm Bureau and a honorary member of the Mid-Atlantic Hereford Association. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alamance Presbyterian building fund (4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406). Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Kirkman family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
