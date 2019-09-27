Linda Kirkman, 75, of Greensboro, passed away on September 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Vivien Erwin, son Christopher, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Joyce Lord. Linda is a retired employee of the city of Greensboro, NC. Services are pending.
