DECEMBER 5, 1934 - MAY 2, 2020 K. Wayne Kirkman, age 85 of Eden, NC passed away on Saturday afternoon May 2, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Health & Rehab. A private graveside service will be held 2 pm Tuesday at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Mr. Kirkman will lie-in-state on Monday afternoon and Tuesday until noon for anyone wishing to come by Fair Funeral Home and pay their respects and sign the register book. The graveside service will be live streamed on Facebook and later can also be viewed at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Mr. Kirkman was born December 5, 1934 in Spray, NC (Eden) to the late Howard and Odie Gauldin Kirkman. He was a graduate of Tri-City High School Class of 1953 and attended Elon College for 2 years. Wayne was a proud member of the Tri-City Jaycees and was instrumental in the consolidation of the three towns, Leaksville, Spray and Draper now Eden. He was also a lifetime member of the Eden Jaycees and president of Two Brothers Food Markets. Wayne retired from the U.S. Postal Service and served on the Eden School Board and still a member and past chairman of the Rockingham County School Board. He was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church. Surviving are wife, Marjorie Dunleavy Kirkman; sons, Kenny Kirkman and wife Tina, Tim Kirkman and wife Dr. Kelly Barker and Chris Kirkman and wife Andriana; 7 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren and soon to be 1great- grandson. Online condolences may be offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com . Fair Funeral Home Pox Box 337 , Eden, NC 27289
