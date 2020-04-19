JAMESTOWN Judith "Judy" Ann Kirkman, 78, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Services for Judy will take place a on later date, until the services, memorials for Judy may be directed to Oakdale Campus- Jamestown United Methodist Church, PO Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282. Sechrest Funeral Service is serving the Kirkman family.

