Jewell Hight Kirk, 89, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Jewell was a longtime resident of Greensboro and retired to Southern Pines, NC after 50 years of service as an accountant with WFMY-TV. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 9 at Pinehurst United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, NC. The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorial contribution be made to Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial and Honors Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, NC.
Kirk, Jewell Hight
To send flowers to the family of Jewell Kirk, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 9
Burial
Sunday, February 9, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Bethesda Cemetery
1006 Bethesda Road
Aberdeen, NC 28315
1006 Bethesda Road
Aberdeen, NC 28315
Guaranteed delivery before Jewell's Burial begins.
Feb 9
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Pinehurst United Methodist Church
4111 Airport Road
Pinehurst, NC 28374
4111 Airport Road
Pinehurst, NC 28374
Guaranteed delivery before Jewell's Funeral Ceremony begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.