April 6, 1937 - November 12, 2019 Survivors include daughters, Sharon Morton, Colleen Mashburn and Katherine Mauchamer; brother, Larry Reynolds; sisters, Kay Roberts, Carolyn Strickland and Marilyn Morton; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
