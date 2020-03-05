KINSEY, EULA FEBRUARY 29, 2020 EULA KINSEY KINSEY, 93, went to her heavenly home on Feb. 29, 2020. She is survived by daughter Iris Moore (Larry), sons, Reginald (Beverly), Allen Michael (Deborah); grandson Jeremy Moore; sisters Ruth Woods, Ernestine Purnell. Visitation Friday, March 6, 1 p.m.; funeral 1:30 p.m., at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Rd., Greensboro. Woodard 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd

