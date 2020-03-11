APRIL 13, 1921 - MARCH 5, 2020 Lucy Irvin Grogan Kington, age 98, of Blue Ridge, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Fannin Regional Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1921 to the late James Robert Grogan and Georgia Belle DeLancey Grogan at 53 Wentworth Street, Reidsville, NC. As an adult, she worked at American Tobacco Company, where she met the love of her life, Jodie Aldine Kington. They were married in 1942 and later relocated to St. Petersburg, FL, where they resided for 50 years. In 1994, they retired to Blue Ridge, GA. Joe passed away in 1999 and Lucy continued to live in Blue Ridge until her death. Lucy never met a stranger. She made friends wherever she went. However, her favorite place to be was with her dear friends at the Fannin County Senior Center. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. One of her favorite quotes was: "I am not afraid of tomorrow for I have seen yesterday and live for today." Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Willie Green Cole Grogan, Lorraine Elizabeth Grogan, James Robert Grogan, Jr., Houston DeLancey Grogan, and John Webster Grogan. She is survived by her special nephew, W.B. Apple, Jr., and many other nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank the community of Blue Ridge for supporting Lucy for many years. They would also like to thank Dr. Tanner and the outstanding staff of Fannin Regional Hospital. They would especially like to thank all the many individuals that made it possible for Lucy to remain in Blue Ridge until her passing. At Lucy's request, there will be no formal service. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucy's memory to the Fannin County Senior Center Site Council at 440 West 1st Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513. Akins Funeral Home PO Box 1627, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
