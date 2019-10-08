JUNE 4, 1959 - OCTOBER 5, 2019 Greensboro Ms. Shelia Neavon King, 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Ms. King was born in Guilford County, North Carolina on June 4, 1959 to Nathaniel, Jr. and Dorothy Threadgill King. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend, a true angel on earth who always put others first. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her father, Ms. King was preceded in death by a sister Noelle Chandler. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Spruill (JayCee); two daughters Shameka Massey (Carlos) and Christa Fairbanks; one son Delbert Chad Smith (Amber); nine grandchildren; sister Valerie Spruill; three brothers Mark King, Duane Spruill, and Brad Spruill; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow in the Stokesdale Church of God Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friends for an Earlier Breast Cancer Test, 2407 Dent Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
