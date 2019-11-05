NOVEMBER 27, 1954 - NOVEMBER 4, 2019 Patricia "Pat" Everette King, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with Rev. Kevin Duncan officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Pat was born in Guilford County to the late Garland and Polly Roberts Everette. She was a longtime and faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She graduated from UNC at Greensboro in education and later finalized her master's of education degree from Appalachian State University. Pat retired from Rockingham County Schools, serving as a reading specialist, and later she worked as an assistant principal at Hunstville Elementary School. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed spending time at the beach. Pat adored her family and especially loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth King; son, Karson King; daughter, Allison King; grandchildren, Paizley and Easton; mother-in-law, Jackie; sister, Jean Pierce and extended family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
