OCTOBER 25, 1933 - DECEMBER 12, 2019 Reidsville, NC Paul Holmes King, Jr., 86, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Woodmont United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Reidlawn Cemetery with military rites. The family will see friends 1 till 2 p.m. before the service at the church and at other times will be at the residence. A native of Roseboro, NC, he was a son of the late Paul H. and Dorothy Pope King and had lived most of his life in Reidsville. Paul retired as the manufacturing manager at Burlington Industries and was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict. He was past president of the Reidsville Jaycees, where he was a former Man of the Year, a member of the Reidsville Elks Lodge 1723, the Jefferson Penn Masonic Lodge #384 AF&AM, and was a past president of the Board of Directors of the Red Cross. He was preceded in death by a special uncle and aunt Jess and Clara King whom he lived with while attending school in Reidsville. Survivors include his wife: Elaine Earles King of the home, a daughter: Patricia E. King of Reidsville and a son: David F. King (Laura) of Reidsville, grandchildren: Jacob F. King and Cameron E. King. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
