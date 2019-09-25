FEBRUARY 2, 2001 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Miss Jessica "Jessie" Renee King, 18, of McLeansville, NC, passed away on September 23, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11 am, at Word of Life PCC, 1709 East Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC with the Reverend Marian D. Hickman officiating. The family will visit from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Jessie was born in High Point, NC, February 2, 2001, to Darilyn and Viesta Stevenson King. She was a friend to many and was a free spirit who was determined to live her best life; she will be dearly missed. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
