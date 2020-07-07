MARCH 8, 1941 - JULY 5, 2020 Greensboro Mrs. Beatrice Hoffman King passed away July 5, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born in Burke County, March 8, 1941, to the late Lucille Margaret Lowman and Quentin Lester Hoffman. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Beatrice loved to garden, travel, craft, flowers, and cooking. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Pete" King, and her son-in-law, Ray Smith. Surviving are her husband Larry Abernathy, her daughter, Kim Smith, three sons, Kevin King (Crissy), Larry Jr. (Paul), and Lance (Melissa) Abernathy; nine grandchildren, Heather (Jerry), Taylor, Holly (Brandon), Lindsey (Taylor), Molly, Lawrence, Jayden, Lana, Lex; and five great-grandchildren and five brothers and sisters, Joyce H. Warlick, Jack Hoffman, Divie H. Reid, Darell Hoffman, and Tom Lowman, and many cousins and close friends. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park with Pastor Jerry Walker and Pastor Ron Arndt officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262, Oak Level Baptist Church, 1569 Oak Level Church Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357, or to First Baptist Church Hildebran, 8831 Old NC Hwy. 10, Hildebran, NC 28637. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.