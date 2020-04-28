June 16, 1974 - April 22, 2020 Houston Magill ("Tripp") Kimbrough III passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He is finally whole and healed; his joy is immeasurable, and he is now more truly alive than he's ever been. Tripp grew up in Greensboro and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. Diagnosed with brain cancer at age 21, Tripp accepted his trial with strength, courage, and perspective; he chose to spend the rest of his life serving the Lord in spirit and in vocation. After college, he married his college sweetheart, Anna McLaughlin, and worked for Young Life in his hometown. He later earned a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts. He then served with Intervarsity Christian Fellowship with college students in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tripp returned to Greensboro to work in church ministry, and he has spent the last nine years serving as a chaplain at Hospice of Rockingham County, where his unwavering faith and pastoral presence served as a comfort for grieving families in his care. To know Tripp was to love him. When he entered a room, his huge smile and warm presence instantly made others feel cared for and at home. He would wrap his arms around you and hug you like he meant it, for he always wanted to communicate how much he loved you. Tripp was a gentle listener who would look into your eyes while you were talking; there was nothing more important or pressing to him than being fully present. He was a devoted husband and father who loved nothing more than spending quality time with his wife and children. His infectious sense of humor was one of his greatest traits, and he was always encouraging others to take themselves less seriously. Understanding that life is a gift, Tripp appreciated every day that he lived. He found value and beauty in both the ordinary and the spectacular. He was always amazed and humbled by the fact that the God of creation wanted a personal relationship with us, and he emanated God's light and love to everyone he met. We find peace in knowing that God loves His good and faithful servant, Tripper. As Tripp now experiences unspeakable joy, we grieve our loss deeply and profoundly. But we know our God has already conquered death and will one day wipe away every tear. What a wonderful life he lived; what a gift he was to all who were blessed to know and love him; what a legacy he leaves behind. Tripp is survived by his wife, Anna McLaughlin Kimbrough, his daughter, Ella, and son, Houston IV, all of Greensboro, NC; his mother and father, Von and Houston Kimbrough, Jr. of Summerfield; his sister, Ashley Mink and her husband Jay of Charlotte; his sister, Summers McMurray and her husband Torrey of Knoxville, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of Tripp's life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Tripp's memory to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Greensboro Young Life, or Hospice of Rockingham County. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
