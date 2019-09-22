RANDLEMAN Jack Kilby, 88, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am-12:30 pm on Monday, September 23, at Centre Friends Meeting (325 NC Highway 62 East, Greensboro) with service following at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Meeting cemetery. Cumby Funeral Service, Archdale.
