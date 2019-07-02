LIBERTY Swanson Lee "Buster" Kidd, 78, of Liberty, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral services, 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Staley. Officiating, Rev. Tommy Kidd. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Buster was a native of Randolph County, graduated from Liberty High School and owner and operator for 52 years of Kidd's Drive-In, Liberty, where he enjoyed being with his friends. His favorite pastimes were bluegrass music, fishing, fish fries, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clacie and Ruby Haithcock Kidd, brothers, Bill Kidd, Bob Kidd, Garland Kidd. Survivors: wife, Rebecca Heilig Kidd, of the home, sons, Steve Kidd, of Liberty, Jerry Kidd and wife, Pam, of Liberty, grandchildren, Preston Kidd, Kathryn Kidd. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and other times at the residence. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur. Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 6853 Old Staley Rd., Staley, NC 27355 or to Hospice of Randolph County, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204.
