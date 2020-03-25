MAY 17, 1930 - MARCH 20, 2020 David Eugene Keyser died peacefully on March 20 at Heartland Living and Rehab in Greensboro. David's life on this earth was a continuing miracle, having suffered a serious stroke less than one month after birth. The physical and mental hurdles he faced defined his entire life. He lived his almost ninety years under the watchful eye and grace of God who surely must have appointed to David his own guardian angel. David's gentle nature and acceptance of his condition was an inspiration to all who knew him. We are comforted to know that he will have a special place in Heaven. He asked very little of life except to be close to family and friends and to listen to his favorite music on his little radio. If you heard music you knew David was around; he and his radio were inseparable. His throne was his rocking chair, where he would happily spend hours gently rocking to the sound of the latest pop music. That is an image his family and friends knew him by and will cherish forever. One of the things he enjoyed the most was Sunday dinners at his brother's house, where he would consume ample quantities of his favorite foods, spaghetti and banana pudding. When he was young, his passion for a certain fruit gave him the nickname "Charlie Bananas"; today it would probably be "Spaghetti Sam." Jesus tells us that in his father's house there are many mansions. We know what's for dinner tonight. David was born in Burlington, NC, the son of John and Ruby Keyser. Throughout his early life, David's family was his world. He was nurtured and cared for by his parents, one younger brother and four younger sisters. After the death of his father in 1957 and mother in 1970, David was under the love and care of his oldest sister, who selflessly maintained the household for that purpose. After her death in 1982, he came under the care of his gracious and loving aunt who was a natural born caregiver. He stayed with her for the next eighteen years but when she became too ill to continue, David moved into an assisted living facility in Greensboro where he was happy and received special care for the next fifteen years. After a mild stroke in 2014, he was hospitalized and eventually placed in Heartland Living and Rehab, a nursing facility in Greensboro. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the entire staff at Heartland. This was David's home for the last five years and the love and care he received there is greatly appreciated. David is survived by his brother Robert of Greensboro and his sisters Mary Ann Hamby of Burlington, NC and Donna York of Mebane, NC. He is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Eudora Marie Keyser and Teresa Catherine Horne. A celebration and remembrance of his life will be held at a later date. Triad Cremation Society & Chapel 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.