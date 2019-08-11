NOVEMBER 3, 1945 - AUGUST 8, 2019 Alan Williams Keyes, age 73, of Kernersville, North Carolina, formerly of Yorkville (Utica), New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 8th 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born November 3rd 1945 in Utica, the son of George Wallace and Irene Elizabeth (Williams) Keyes: grandson of Wallace Luther and Jane Amelia (Smith) Keyes and William John and Lillian Etta (Rice) Williams. He graduated from Whitesboro Central High School in 1963 and worked several jobs until his father hired him in 1966 as an auto technician at Wall/s Service in Yorkville. For over ten years he was prolific in NHRA Drag Racing and became very competitive on a national level. in 1987 he was runner-up and in 1988 out of 1,200 finalists in the country, became recipient of the NAPA/ASE National Auto Technician of the Year Award. Alan was very involved in the auto repair industry, and at one time was a consultant for BOCES, AAA Club of Utica, Better Business Bureau, WIBX Auto Talk Show and other automotive entities. In addition, he wrote several articles for Motor Service magazine. Alan continued his business for over 25 years until it was sold in 2000. He went on to teach English as a volunteer mentor & tutor working with the Bosnian community associating with several families new to the Utica area. In 2002, he traveled to Bosnia to experience life in that country. He also worked for Carbone Auto Group, Voss' BBQ, Birnie Bus Service and First Student, as well In 2007, he "retired" and moved to North Carolina, but began working for Fantasy Limousine Service as a chauffeur and later an auto technician in charge of 20 vehicles. In 2015, he then went to EcoStyle Chauffeured Transportation of Raleigh as a chauffeur, with a branch next to the local airport in Greensboro, NC, a branch that later closed in 2018. After his brief retirement (again), he worked for Fantasy Limousine Service until his death. He leaves one son Justin Wallace Keyes and his wife Margaret Bernadette Tahan of New Hartford, NY: one daughter Kelly Marie Flynn and her husband Patrick Barent Flynn of Kernersville, NC; two grandsons Dylan James Keyes, New Hartford, NY, and Aiden Michael Flynn, Kernersville, NC; one granddaughter Abigail Olivia Flynn, Kernersville, NC, his former wife Patricia Jean Keyes of Whitesboro, NY, and several relatives and close friends. He was pre-deceased by one sister Marilyn Jean Keyes-Kleek, two brothers Robert Wallace and Dale Wayne Keyes; and a granddaughter Sophia Marcelle Keyes. As per Mr. Keyes' wishes, his ashes will be transported to upstate New York where they will be placed at his gravesite in a private family ceremony at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Route 12 South, Paris Rd., Clinton, NY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.