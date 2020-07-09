GREENSBORO Ruth Key, 85, died Monday, July 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. The body will lie in state beforehand; the family will greet friends afterward at Living Hope Worship Center, 1907 Merritt Dr.

