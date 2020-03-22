KEY, JOHN HENRY MAY 13, 1931 - MARCH 20, 2020 GREENSBORO-John Henry Key was born on May 13, 1931 in Surry County, NC to Ransom Key and Ida Elizabeth Lowe Key. He was the youngest of six children. John died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Beacon Place. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Cook Key. He is survived by his son, John Alan Key (Barbara) of Greensboro, and his granddaughter Elizabeth B. Key of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John has over the years been a faithful member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in McLeansville, NC. It is our hope to have a memorial service at a later date. Any memorial gifts can be made to the church, Bethel Presbyterian Church, 300 Knox Rd, McLeansville, NC 27301. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm is serving the Key family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. 1118 N. Elm St.

