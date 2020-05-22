OCTOBER 23, 1933 - MAY 15, 2020 Lois Jean (Rock) Keryluk, 86, went home to God on Friday, May 15, 2020 leaving this life surrounded by family in High Point, NC. Lois and her husband, Walter B. Keryluk, lived in Greensboro from 1979 to 1986, but Lois returned to the Triad three years ago after living in California, Florida and Michigan for more than 40 years. While in Greensboro, Lois and Walter opened Ye Olde Ale House, where Lois applied her business degree and accounting skills by managing the books, hiring and daily operations. Lois's life will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Pastor Danny Sink Jr. from First Christian Church of High Point will officiate. To share condolences with her family, please visit her tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
