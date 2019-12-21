DECEMBER 18, 2019 - DECEMBER 18, 2019 Addison Grace Kerkstoel, infant daughter of Susan Giles and Ruben Kerkstoel, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Women's Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home. Along with her parents, Addison is survived by her brother Patrick Barnett; her sister, Jada Barnett; her grandmother, Vivian Grant; her aunts and uncles, Ruth and Greg McCann and their daughter Chloe, Vanessa and Joe Lusk and their children, Caleb and Savannah Slaughter, Timothy and Ginny Giles and family, Tracey and Steven Chaney, Joeri and Wendy Kerkstoel and their son Kjeld; and special friend, Edgar Robertson. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Kerstoel, Addison Grace
