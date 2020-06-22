JUNE 3, 1960 - JUNE 18, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Russell "Rusty" Lynn Kerr, 60, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. Rusty was born on June 3, 1960 in Butte County, California to the late Dean Kerr and Anita Coffin Kerr Hall. He took pride in his work and loved his work family. Rusty was able to fix anything. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and was a big kid at heart, enjoying trips to Disney World with his family. In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his second father, Robert G. Hall; four brothers, Terry, Ralph, and Trent Kerr and George Hall. Surviving are his daughters, Ashley Ward (husband, John) and Amber Kerr; three grandchildren, Jack Ward, Brooks Ward, Liam Johnston and his Granddog Harlow; three brothers, Bryan Kerr, Norman Kerr and William Hall; and two sisters, Diana Hall and Robin Stephens. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Beacon of Grace Church in Walkertown. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Kerr family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
