On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Nelson Glenn Kerley, Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74. Nelson was born on March 21, 1946 in Little Rock, AR to Henry and Vernon (Caldwell) Kerley. He was the youngest of 7 children. He attended Williamston High and East Carolina University and could often be found on a ballfield no matter the time of day. On May 26, 1966, he married his childhood sweetheart, Roxanna (Bryant). They both are the proud parents of two loving children, Nelson (Glenn) Kerley Jr. and Valerie Morris. He was an Army veteran and was proud of his time in the service during the Vietnam War. After his service, Nelson worked in the textile industry for several years prior to opening his first restaurant in Lizard Lick, NC. Family was important to Nelson and was at the center of both his work and play. He has owned several family-owned businesses, most notably The Ol' Miner Restaurant in Greensboro and Beginning Visions Child Development Center in Burlington. He was an avid sports fan, loved the beach, and made room for dessert with every meal. He was known for his quick wit, his guiding wisdom, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Henry, and his mother, Vernon, his siblings, Mary, Henry, Barbara, Kenneth, and Phil. Nelson is survived by his wife Roxanna, their two children (and spouses), Glenn (Ruth), Valerie (Robbie), their grandchildren (and spouses) Tyler (Brianna), Brittany, Pearce, Bryant and Gram, his sister Anna Wyatt, and his brothers/sisters-in law, Jeanne Bryant Wood, Phil Wood, Kay Kerley and Lillian Kerley. After suffering a brain aneurysm and several strokes over the past two years, Nelson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. While his passing comes with great sadness for those left, we celebrate the life he lived, the race finally won, and his union in heaven with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ! Reverend Eddie Coltrain of Williamston, NC will preside over a graveside service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the East Lawn Cemetery at 5 p.m. in Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends beginning at 4 p.m. at the cemetery. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.