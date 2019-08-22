APRIL 24, 1920 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Greensboro Mildred Bailey Kereston passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Westminster Gardens Cemetery with Monsignor Marcaccio officiating. Mildred was born in Rockingham County to the late Thomas and Georgia Anna James. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, George Kereston; brothers, William, Otis, Sanford, Cecil and Clyde Bailey; sisters, Edna Newman, Hildred Finn, Belle Henley, and Lillian Idol; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of Mildred Kereston. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Kereston family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
