FEBRUARY 4, 1924 - JULY 11, 2020 William Otis Kennon age 96 of 480 Ford Street, Eden, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday July 14th at Dan View Cemetery with full Military Honors by the US Army National Guard and the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. Otis will lie-in-state all day Monday and on Tuesday morning for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book. The graveside service will be on Fair Funeral Home's Face Book live for any wanting to view the service. Mr. Kennon was born, February 4, 1924 in Draper, NC to the late Tom and Ada Massey Kennon. Otis was a WWII US Army Veteran serving in Northern France and the Rhineland as a Military Police where he received the Bronze Star Medal. He retired from Fieldcrest Mills. Otis also worked for his son-in-law at Clarence Hale Auto Parts. Surviving are wife, Pearl Smith Kennon of the home; daughter, Lenora K. Hale (Clarence) of Eden; son, Keith Kennon ( Daphne) of Bugs Island; brother, Calvin Kennon (Eunice) of Ruffin; sisters, Betty Strader of Reidsville, Bertie Pruitt of Eden and Christine Handy (Eddie) of Reidsville; grandchildren, Trevor Hale ( Tammy), Todd Hale (Diane) and Lynn Kennon; great grandchildren, Danielle Kennon, Mallory Lasley (Greg), Levi Hale, Triston Hale; great-great grandchildren, Kylee Hale and Colton Wilson. Online condolences to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC
