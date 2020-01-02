June 22, 1957 - December 30, 2019 Ken, of High Point, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 surrounded by family at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. He was a well-known carpenter and built many custom projects in the Triad area. His son Willie and he worked together for many years. He lived these past 20 years with his long-time partner, Tanya Davis, also of High Point. Ken was married for 21 years and had two beautiful children with Pat Kennedy. He leaves behind their two children, Willie and Liz, his special bonus son, Matthew Chadwick, and four grandchildren, Dalton Grey, Sydney Dawn, Ealynn Elizabeth and Everlea Lane. A visitation with the family will be held at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro. Please come as you are! Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
Kennedy, Kenneth Dean "Zero"
