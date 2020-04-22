DECEMBER 4, 1950 - APRIL 19, 2020 Joseph Allan Kennedy, 69, died Sunday, April, 19, 2020, at his residence. Due to the current restrictions and for the safety of our family and yours, there will be a private graveside service at Guilford Memorial Park. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Joseph was born December 4, 1950, in Queens, New York, son of the late Raymond and Anne Kennedy. He attended Boys High School before joining the Marine Corps and he proudly served during the Vietnam War. He worked in hospital finance, successfully bringing hospitals in the "red" back into profit-earning entities. In 1990, he started his own finance consulting firm, Insure-Help, LLC, consulting with multi-state hospitals. He was a hardworking provider and he loved listening to his old-time music, watching movies and following his family's successes on Facebook. Those who loved and knew him will miss his unique sense of humor and adorable smirk. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond and Richard Kennedy and his sister, Marie Kennedy. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Concetta Kennedy of the home; children, son, Stephen Kennedy and wife, Terri; daughter, Athena Mackey and husband, Ralph; daughter, Francesca Kennedy; son, Christian Kennedy and wife, Nordia; and son Anthony Kennedy; sisters Diane and Kathleen Kennedy; 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Kennedy family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
