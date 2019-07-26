MAY 6, 1933 - JULY 24, 2019 Lucille Gordon Kenerley, 86, of High Point passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Heritage Greens Assisted Living in Greensboro. Lucille was born in Stokes County on May 6, 1933 to the late Wesley Marshall Gordon ad Pearl Elizabeth Patterson. In addition to her parent, she was also preceded in death by her husband previous husband, James C. Kennedy, Jr. and husband, Ronald Edgar Kenerley in 2016; a grandson, Adam Michael Kennedy; brother, Luther Gordon; sisters, Hazel Linville, Ruth Curlee and Kathleen Shelton. Lucille cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her friends. She retired after working 35 plus years at High Point Hospital. She was a faithful person and a long-time member at Conrad Memorial Baptist Church. Her memories will be cherished by her children, James Michael "Mike" Kennedy (JoAnn) of Davidson, Kimberly Ann Kennedy Norcross (Paul) of High Point; step-children, Paula Roseanne Faircloth (Kenny) of Randleman, Julia Suzanne Kenerley of Greensboro; grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Reverend Tommy Kidd follow by the internment at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care provided by both Heritage Greens Verra Springs staff and Community Hospice of Randolph County. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Community Home Health and Hospice of Randolph County, 533 S. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, North Carolina 27203 or to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.