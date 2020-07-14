68 - JULY 4, 2020 Linda Jo Ann Brown Kemper died July 4, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Forsyth County. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Linda was born in West Jefferson, NC, the youngest child of John L. and Nona Howell Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arthur Brown, and sister Delphyne Brown Barker. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Kemper of Winston-Salem, her sister Judy Brown Calloway of Crumpler, NC, stepson Robert Kemper, Jr., stepdaughter Lauren Kushner (Richard) and stepgrandchildren: Sadie, Scarlett, and Ricky Kushner. As the last child in a large family, Linda, with her golden curls and big blue eyes, was dearly loved by all. "Mama let me eat anything I wanted for supper. Popcorn and ice cream were fine," she said. However, Linda was far from spoiled. She was an extremely hard worker throughout her life. After graduating from East Carolina University, she embarked on a successful career as a professional development officer at the March of Dimes, NCCJ, and the NC School of the Arts. Her belief in the missions of the institutions she served helped her secure numerous gifts, scholarships, endowments, and program funds to better the lives of many people. Her last position before retirement was at UNCG, where she was the director of development for the UNCG Libraries and played an integral role in several initiatives, including the Schiffman Music Library and the Women's Veterans Project. No one who attended will ever forget her thoughtfully and beautifully-planned UNCG Friends of the Library dinners. A person of modesty, high integrity and generosity, Linda maintained contact with a host of friends from all walks of life. Ten years ago, she met Robert at Myrtle Beach through their mutual interest in shag dancing. Her happy marriage afforded Linda an instant family. Along with dancing and travel, she and Robert enjoyed many visits with their beloved children and grandchildren. For her friends and family, it seems impossible that this delightful woman is no longer with us. Linda was an expert and passionate dancer. We think of her now, freed from pain, and dancing on the streets of heaven. Gifts in Linda's memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Trellis
