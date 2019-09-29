JULY 20, 1975 - SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 April "Rat" Strader Sharpe Kelly, 44, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Lee Eggers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. April was born in Danville, VA to Larry and Kathie Haynes Strader. She was a graduate of Rockingham Senior High and graduate of Artistic Beauty College in Danville. She was a self employed licensed cosmetologist and aesthetician, then worked a Sexton Chiropractic and then UNC Chapel Hill Hospital doing medical coding. She was baptized and a member at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church and was currently attending Lambs Chapel in Burlington. Her true passion and God given talent was photography . She is survived by her parents, Larry and Kathie Strader; children, Austin Sharpe, Skylar Grace Kelley and Addison Paige Kelley; sister, Renee Windsor and husband, Robert; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Monday, September 30th from 6:00 8:00 PM. Other times the family will be at home of the parents, 1212 Gravel Hill Road, Ruffin. Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 9983 NC Highway 700, Pelham, NC 27311.
