Greensboro Phyllis Keith, 80, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Genesis Baptist Church, 2812 E. Bessemer Avenue at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Keith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

