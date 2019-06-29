GREENSBORO Doris Smith Keiger, 87, passed away June 26 in High Point, NC. Mrs. Keiger was born May 9, 1932, in Fuquay-Varina, NC. In the decades following her graduation from Raleigh's Rex Hospital with a nursing degree in the 1950's, she forged a successful career as a professional registered nurse. Most of her 30-plus year career in nursing was spent in Greensboro working at local hospitals and elder care facilities, such as Wesley Long and Whitestone (formerly Masonic Home). She loved caring for others. While married to R. Kason Keiger, she had two children, Kim and Chris, that she ultimately raised alone while working full-time as a nurse. R. Kason Keiger would later be elected as the Hon. R. Kason Keiger, District Court Judge in Forsyth County, and he remained in close touch with her and his children. The Lord Jesus Christ was a key figure in Mrs. Keiger's life. She stayed close to Christ through daily prayer and as a long-time member of Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro. Participating in Bible study, fellowship outings, and other activities kept her close to her church community. Pets gave Mrs. Keiger much joy. She loved her dogs and cats, and her cockatiel "Sugar" of 18 years was a favorite among her friends and family. Her bird talked, and many times would mimic her, sounding remarkably like Doris. She also enjoyed making many types of floral arrangements and garments for local residents and businesses and she liked to play cards with friends. Mrs. Keiger was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Keiger Oxidine, foster mother Kathleen Byrd, sister Louise Moore, and brother Marvin Smith. She is survived by her son Christopher Kason Keiger and his wife, Trish, of Jamestown, her brother Wilton Smith and his family of Greensboro, and granddaughter Jenna L. Ryals of Charlotte. Mrs. Keiger's life will be celebrated Monday, July 1, 2019, at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 (336) 275-8408. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service to celebrate her life. A burial service will be at Westminster Gardens to conclude the day's events. Flowers are appreciated, but if you prefer a memorial donation in Mrs. Keiger's honor, please consider a donation to Lawndale Baptist Church General Fund, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408. The family would like to give special thanks to the medical and support staff at the Meridian Center in High Point who worked to keep Mrs. Keiger healthy and happy during her final years at the facility. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
