SEPTEMBER 9, 1964 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Hart Keen, 55, left this earthly life Monday, February 24, 2020, at UNC Rockingham. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Pat was born in Rockingham County on September 9, 1964, to the late Silas Hart and Lucy Sizemore Hart. In past years, Pat worked at many different jobs; however, she considered her most important a homemaker. She loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers Dale and Dean Hart. Survivors include her beloved husband Steven Wayne Keen; son Richard Keen and sisters Garnett Brendle, Linda Hoke, Bonnie Sparks, Carolyn Hart, and Peggy Covington. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, MAA Triad, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.